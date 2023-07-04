 Russian President Vladimir Putin assures that Wagner revolt has blown over : The Tribune India

  Russian President Vladimir Putin assures that Wagner revolt has blown over
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via a video conference call at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Russia, July 4, 2023. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first international appearance after the mutiny by Wagner fighters, assured Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members that “the Russian people are consolidated as never before”.

“Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny,” he said.

Putin said Russia planned to boost ties with the SCO, supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade and viewed China, India and Iran as key partners in resisting the US attempts to dictate the world order.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping urged SCO leaders to “follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust”.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said the "hydra-headed monster” of terrorism and extremism whether committed by “individuals, groups or at state level” must be fought with full vigour and conviction, as he warned against using it for diplomatic point-scoring.

Sharif also spoke on the issue of religious minorities and highlighted the importance of UN resolutions to address the long overdue disputes.

On connectivity, he said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could be a “game changer” and said special economic zones along the route could promote regional trade.

Of all the leaders who spoke, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was the most forthright. Recounting the successes of SCO, he said in recent years, there was no significant movement and expected effectiveness in a number of directions of interaction within the SCO.

“The implementation of some initiatives and documents remains, as they say, on ‘paper’. Our working bodies are bogged down in lengthy negotiations and approval procedures. In fact, today we are at a crossroad. At this point, we consider it crucial to maintain and strengthen the leading role of the SCO as an effective international structure in addressing the most pressing issues on the regional agenda,” he mused.

In this regard, he wanted the SCO to carry out an inventory of adopted agreements and decisions and an audit of the activities of institutions and cooperation mechanisms. He also suggested a SCO Code of Good Neighborliness, Trust and Cross-Border Partnership as well as a deeper look at digitalisation and robotics, AI, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and other industries of the future.

