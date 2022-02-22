Russian President Vladimir Putin recognises separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Moscow, February 22

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — Luhansk and Donetsk regions — which broke away from Kyiv’s control in 2014. The move will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack.

Breach of international law It’s a breach of international law & flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. — Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister

Putin’s announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels. A 2015 peace deal ended large-scale fighting, but violence has simmered and has seen a spike in recent weeks amid the wider crisis.

Putin signed a decree to recognise the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent entities at a ceremony shown on the state television on Monday. He said he was confident that Russia’s citizens supported the decision. Addressing a press conference, British PM Boris Johnson said: “It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements, and I think it’s a very ill omen and a very dark sign.” He said he would talk with Ukrainian President and offer Britain’s support. — Agencies

