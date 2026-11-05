Moscow [Russia], November 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV reported on Thursday, citing Russian news agency Interfax.

According to SNN TV, citing Interfax, Putin and Rezaei held a meeting and discussions at the Kremlin Palace.

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The meeting comes after a historic Republican defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections that saw Democrats reclaim control of both chambers of Congress.

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Meanwhile, Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the US, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has launched a blistering critique of American leadership, accusing officials of bringing "losing gambler energy" to the table while America teeters on an "Israel-First cliff".

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "Losing gambler energy, can't walk away from the table. Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an Israel-First cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?"

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Pressure is mounting rapidly on President Donald Trump to dismiss Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the administration's handling of the war in Iran.

Despite growing calls for Hegseth's departure from both sides of the aisle, President Trump doubled down on his Secretary of War on Thursday, insisting he intends to keep him in office.

"I have every intention to keep him. I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why," President Trump told ABC News, the outlet's chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote in a post on X.

The scrutiny of Hegseth coincided with stark admissions from within the White House regarding the political cost of the Iran war.

In a public assessment, Vice President JD Vance explicitly linked the midterm losses to the conflict. "The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," said Vance.

Acknowledging Vance’s assessment, President Trump conceded that the war contributed to short-term economic strain, particularly elevated gasoline prices, but fiercely defended the decision.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Trump also dismissed speculation that Democrats might pursue presidential impeachment, claiming such an action "would destroy the Democratic Party."

CBS News, citing multiple individuals familiar with the situation, stated that following a bruising round of midterm elections that resulted in major losses for the ruling party, United States President Donald Trump is reportedly evaluating whether to retain Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of War, with the ongoing Iran war serving as a central point in internal discussions.

According to the outlet, Trump has raised the matter during phone conversations and consultations with close advisers, though a final decision regarding a potential personnel change has not yet been reached. These deliberations coincide with growing scrutiny within Washington regarding the broader political impact of the US war in Iran.

Beyond cabinet-level evaluations, White House aides indicate that top senior military officials may also encounter mounting pressure following the election outcome. Sources noted that Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could face legislative and public oversight due to their advisory roles concerning the Iran war.

Before the US midterms, earlier on October 27, on the sidelines of the 8th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit, Putin met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow, where the two leaders discussed expanding political, economic, trade and energy cooperation, including joint projects in the oil and gas sectors, as per CBS News. (ANI)

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