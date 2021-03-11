Russian proxies plan vote in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia

Ukrainian official dismissed the plan, saying local residents would never vote to join Russia

Russian proxies plan vote in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

London, June 8  

The Russian-installed administration in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region plans to stage a referendum later this year on joining Russia, Russian news agencies quoted one of its members as saying.

“The people will determine the future of the Zaporizhzhia region. The referendum is scheduled for this year,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, was quoted by TASS as saying, giving no further details about the timing.

A Ukrainian official dismissed the plan, saying local residents would never vote to join Russia.

Around two-thirds of the region is under Russian control, part of a swathe of southern Ukraine that Moscow seized early in the war, including most of neighbouring Kherson province where Russian-installed officials have also discussed plans for a referendum.

Rogov said the administration would draw up plans for how to proceed with a referendum even if Russia could not gain control over the entire region. Zaporizhzhia city, the main urban centre, is still held by Ukraine.

The region was home to around 1.6 million people before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Bids to incorporate Kherson or Zaporizhzhia into Russia would contradict President Vladimir Putin’s assertion at the start of the invasion that Moscow had no plan to occupy Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin has said it is for people living in the regions to decide their future.

Ukraine says any referendums held under Russian occupation would be illegal and their results fraudulent. Moscow and its proxies carried out referendums in 2014 in Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed, and parts of two eastern provinces which declared independence.

The mayor of Melitopol, a city in the Zaporozhzhia region, poured scorn on the latest referendum plan.

“They started by openly saying they were preparing to stage a referendum in our city and the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. But today they clearly understand that even at gunpoint they will not be able to gather people to vote,” said the major, Ivan Fedorov.

“Now they are starting a propaganda war, understanding that they don’t have the support, and that it is unclear when it will appear. In my opinion, it never will,” Fedorov, who was abducted by Russian forces in the first days of the war, said on Ukrainian TV.

Rogov, the Russian-installed official, also said the first shipments of grain would depart from the Berdyansk port on the Sea of Azov later this week, TASS reported.

Ukraine says any such shipments from occupied ports would amount to illegal looting. A blockade of exports from Ukraine - one of the world’s largest grain exporters - has driven up global prices and triggered fears of a worldwide food crisis.

The Kremlin blames Kyiv and Western sanctions for the situation. Reuters

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

6
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

10
Haryana

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort
Haryana

Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort where Haryana Congress MLAs are lodged

Top News

Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...

Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander

Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander

Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi parking fire

Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi metro parking fire

Amid scorching heat, woman leaves 5-year-old daughter with tied hands, legs on terrace in Delhi

Brother can't be a mute spectator to divorced sister's miseries: Delhi High Court

Air quality panel bans use of coal in Delhi-NCR from next year

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship