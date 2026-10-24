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Home / World / Russian Rear Admiral Evgeny Myasoyedov calls on Indian Navy's Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan in Kochi

Russian Rear Admiral Evgeny Myasoyedov calls on Indian Navy's Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan in Kochi

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ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 24 (ANI): Russian Rear Admiral Evgeny Myasoyedov, senior officer of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet ships group, called on Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy, in Kochi on Saturday, as part of the ongoing goodwill visit of Russian naval vessels to India, the Russian Embassy in India said.

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy said, “The goodwill visit of the Russian Pacific Fleet ships to #Kochi is ongoing. As part of the programme, Rear Admiral Evgeny Myasoyedov, Senior Officer of the Russian Ships group called on Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy.”

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The meeting comes as three ships from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet are visiting Kochi port. The vessels arrived on October 21 and include the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the tanker Pechenga.

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Announcing their arrival earlier, the Russian Embassy said the ships had reached the Indian port of Kochi in Keralam as part of the goodwill visit.

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The latest interaction also follows Exercise INDRA 2026, the bilateral naval exercise conducted by the Indian and Russian navies from October 13 to 18 to strengthen operational coordination, interoperability and mutual understanding between the two forces.

The exercise's harbour phase began in Vladivostok, Russia, with personnel from the Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri and the Russian Navy participating in various professional engagements. The programme included cross-deck visits, a planning conference between operational teams from INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and meetings with senior Russian naval officials.

The Indian Navy said the engagements during the exercise reflected the commitment of both countries to enhancing maritime cooperation and operational coordination.

India's participation in such naval engagements aligns with the Government of India's MAHASAGAR vision - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions - and reflects the broader defence partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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