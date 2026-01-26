Russian scientists develop unique DNA sensor to assess protective effect of antioxidants in beverages

Moscow [Russia], January 26 (ANI): Russian scientists have developed a unique electrochemical DNA sensor capable of assessing the effectiveness of natural antioxidants in popular beverages in protecting DNA from damage.

The innovative technology has been created by researchers at the AM Butlerov Institute of Chemistry of Kazan Federal University (KFU) and has been reported on the website of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia, as reported by TV BRICS.

The newly developed biosensor enables scientists to analyse the antioxidant activity of beverages such as coffee, tea, wine and fruit juices by evaluating their ability to prevent oxidative damage to DNA. According to the researchers, this approach offers a more biologically relevant assessment compared to conventional methods that only measure total antioxidant content.

According to TV BRICS, the development is described as both high-tech and environmentally safe. The DNA sensor combines advanced nanotechnology with principles of green chemistry, ensuring minimal environmental impact during its production and use. A key feature of the sensor is the incorporation of carbon nanomaterials, which are known for their high electrical conductivity and excellent biocompatibility. These materials significantly enhance the sensitivity of the sensor and ensure stable signal transmission during analysis.

Explaining the working principle, Anastasia Malanina, leading engineer at the Department of Analytical Chemistry of the A. M. Butlerov Institute of Chemistry at KFU, said that antioxidants of different origins influence the sensor's response in distinct ways. She noted that subsequent mathematical processing of the data makes it possible to isolate the contribution of individual antioxidant components to the overall protective effect.

In recent years, DNA damage has become a major focus of scientific research. Oxidative stress, caused by free radicals attacking cells and genetic material, is considered a key factor in ageing and is linked to the development of serious diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

During testing, the sensor is exposed to agents that generate free radicals, simulating oxidative stress conditions in the human body. The system models DNA damage and then evaluates how effectively a particular beverage can counteract this process.

According to the developers, the sensor opens new possibilities for assessing beverages based on their biological efficacy. It may also be used to study mechanisms of DNA damage and protection, making it relevant for research in molecular biology, biophysics, pharmacology and medicinal chemistry. (ANI)

