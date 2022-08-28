Russian shelling near N-plant in Ukraine

Russian forces fired missiles and artillery on Ukrainian-held areas across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, authorities said on Saturday
Missiles hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 km and across the Dnieper river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk. AP
Poles, Czechs vow to protect Slovaks
Malacky (Slovakia): Poland and Czechia signed an agreement on Saturday to protect Slovak airspace as Slovakia gives up its old Soviet-mad MiG-29 jets. AP
Help us take control: Prez to IAEA
It is essential for International Atomic Energy Agency representatives to get to the plant as soon as possible and to help keep it under permanent Ukrainian control. The situation is precarious and dangerous. —Volodomyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President
