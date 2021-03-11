Russian spy boss compares US to German Nazi propaganda machine

Says Washington had launched an anti-Russia messaging campaign across social media

A residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Reuters File

May 11

A Russian spy chief on Wednesday compared the US State Department to the World War II Nazi propaganda machine constructed by Joseph Goebbels, saying Washington had launched an anti-Russia messaging campaign across social media.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency (SVR), said the United States was encouraging the spreading of fake information on the popular Telegram messaging service in an attempt to "discredit" and "dehumanise Russia's political and military leadership in the eyes of the Russian people".

"Their actions have a lot in common with the traditions of the Third Reich's ministry of public education and propaganda and its head Joseph Goebbels," Naryshkin said in a statement published on the SVR website.

Naryshkin provided no evidence to support the claims of a US-backed information campaign. Russia regularly accuses the West of funding and supporting anti-Kremlin movements and has labelled dozens of independent human rights groups and media outlets in Russia "foreign agents" over recent years.

Representatives of the US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has accelerated its campaign to quash opposition voices at home. Journalists and other individuals can be jailed for up to 15 years for publishing what Russia deems "fake news" about the military campaign.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special operation" to degrade its military capabilities and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia.

