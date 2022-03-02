Russian troops at Kyiv's doors

Kyiv, March 1

Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city again on Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine’s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations.

With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the rouble currency, Russian troops attempted to advance on Ukraine’s two biggest cities. In strategic Kharkiv, an eastern city with a population of about 1.5 million, videos posted online showed explosions hitting the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror”, blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget...This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation.” Throughout Ukraine, many civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

Meanwhile, flames shot up from a military base northeast of Kyiv, in the suburb of Brovary, in footage shot from a car driving past. In another video verified by AP, a passenger pleads with the driver, “Misha, we need to drive quickly as they’ll strike again.”

Russian troops continued their advance toward the capital, a city of nearly 3 million. The leading edge of the convoy was 25 km from the center of the city, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

Toll from the fighting remained unclear, but a Western intelligence official, who had been briefed by multiple intelligence agencies, estimated on Tuesday more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed so far. — AP

Shelling damages water, power lines

Geneva: UN humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths has said shelling and bombing have already damaged water pipes, electricity lines, basic services. “Hundreds of thousands of families are without drinking water,” he said. AP

Stop bombing for dialogue to start

First need complete ceasefire to sit down at negotiating table. If Ukraine falls, then Russian troops will be on NATO borders. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President