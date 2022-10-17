Russian warplane crashes in residential area on Sea of Azov port

Moscow, October 17
A Russian warplane crashed on Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, the military said.
A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.
Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the fire.
Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties. AP
