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Home / World / Russia’s IT sector contribution to GDP more than doubles in six years

Russia’s IT sector contribution to GDP more than doubles in six years

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ANI
Updated At : 10:06 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI): Russia’s information technology (IT) sector has more than doubled its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the past six years, reflecting the expansion of domestic digital services, software development and technology infrastructure, according to the Russian government, as reported by TV BRICS.

According to TV BRICS, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Secretariat Dmitry Grigorenko shared the figures, as quoted on the government’s official website, highlighting the growing role of the digital economy in Russia’s overall economic development.

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Revenue generated by accredited IT companies, including online marketplaces, digital education platforms and technology integrators, reached 5.9 trillion roubles, equivalent to approximately USD 70.1 billion, in the first half of 2026. The figure represents a 68 per cent increase over three years.

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Russia’s domestic software register now includes around 32,000 solutions, five times the number recorded six years ago. Meanwhile, exports of Russian IT services increased by 15 per cent in 2025, according to the government.

Grigorenko said the IT sector had emerged as a major driver of the Russian economy, adding that the country had progressed from import substitution towards developing its own competitive technology products. These include artificial intelligence models, mapping applications, antivirus programmes, web browsers and digital platforms.

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The government also highlighted the expansion of the country’s digital infrastructure. More than 1.4 million kilometres of fibre-optic communication lines have been laid across Russia, while internet access is available to over 93 per cent of households.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being deployed in telecommunications, with one network operator using the technology to process 45 per cent of incidents and help block fraudulent calls.

Projections discussed at the meeting indicated that by 2030, artificial intelligence could manage 81 per cent of the world’s networks, while 80 per cent of workers may require artificial intelligence-related skills.

Participants identified the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence as the next phase of digital transformation. In the longer term, this could lead to an “agent economy”, in which artificial intelligence systems independently perform specific tasks.

Earlier, fifth-generation (5G) mobile connectivity was launched in 16 Russian cities, marking another step in the country’s digital infrastructure expansion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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