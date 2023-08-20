 Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 spacecraft smashes into moon



Reuters

Moscow, August 20

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon after a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.

Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft at 11:57 GMT on Saturday after a problem as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit. A soft landing had been planned for Monday.

 

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.

It said a special inter-departmental commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the Luna-25 craft, whose mission had raised hopes in Moscow that Russia was returning to the big power moon race.

The failure underscored the decline of Russia's space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth - Sputnik 1, in 1957 - and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

It also comes as Russia's $2 trillion economy faces its biggest external challenge for decades: the pressure of both Western sanctions and fighting the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Russia had not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Communist leader Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin.

Russian state television put news of the loss of Luna-25 at number 8 in its line up at noon and gave it just 26 seconds of coverage, after a news about fires on Tenerife and a 4 minute item about a professional holiday for Russian pilots and crews.

FAILED MOONSHOT

Russia has been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the United States which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

"India's Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X, formerly Twitter, around the time news of the Luna crash broke.

Russian officials had hoped that the Luna-25 mission would show Russia can compete with the superpowers in space despite its post-Soviet decline and the vast cost of the Ukraine war.

"The flight control system was a vulnerable area, which had to go through many fixes," said Anatoly Zak, the creator and publisher of www.RussianSpaceWeb.com which tracks Russian space programmes.

Zak said Russia had also gone for the much more ambitious moon landing before undertaking a simpler orbital mission - the usual practice for the Soviet Union, the United States, China and India.

Russian scientists have repeatedly complained that the space programme has been weakened by poor managers who are keen for unrealistic vanity space projects, corruption and a decline in the rigour of Russia's post-Soviet scientific education system.

More than a decade ago, the failure of the 2011 Fobos-Grunt mission to one of the moons of Mars underscored the challenges facing Russia's space programme: it could not even exit the earth's orbit and fell back to earth, smashing into the Pacific Ocean in 2012.

Eventually, in the early 2010s, Russia settled upon the idea of the Luna-25 mission to the south pole of the moon. Luna-25 did manage to exit the earth's orbit.

But its failure means that Russia may not be the first to sample the frozen water which scientists believe the south pole of the moon holds.

It was not immediately clear what long-term impact the failed mission would have on the country's moon programme, which envisages several more missions over coming years.

#Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

4
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

5
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

7
Haryana

Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

8
Nation

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

9
Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

10
Nation

'Why go to Raipur?' Congress leader Pawan Khera slams AAP chief Kejriwal's visit to Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Kharge unveils 84-member CWC: G-23, youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Charanjit Singh Chani, Pratibha Singh, Manish Tewari fresh e...

Russia’s lunar mission fails, Luna-25 space craft smashes into moon

Luna-25: Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Failure is a blow to Russian space prestige

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

All set for India's moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

The lander is expected to make a soft-landing near the South...

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Few years back victim Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl fro...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist