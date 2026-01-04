DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Russia's Medvedev says Trump's actions in Venezuela are unlawful but consistent

Russia's Medvedev says Trump's actions in Venezuela are unlawful but consistent

Medvedev said Latin America was considered the 'backyard' of the United States

article_Author
Reuters
Moscow, Updated At : 08:51 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jesus Linares, 48, and his work partner Reggie Carrera inspect his damaged apartment building, after the US launched a strike on Venezuela. Reuters
Advertisement

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on Sunday that the actions of US President Donald Trump in Venezuela were unlawful but consistent because he was defending US interests, TASS news agency reported.

Advertisement

"It must be acknowledged that, despite the obvious unlawfulness of Trump's behaviour, one cannot deny a certain consistency in his actions. He and his team defend their country's national interests quite harshly," he told TASS.

Advertisement

Medvedev said Latin America was considered the "backyard" of the United States and that Trump appeared to want control over the oil supplies of Venezuela.

Advertisement

"Uncle Sam's main motivation has always been simple: other people's supplies," Medvedev said, adding that if such actions had been taken against a stronger country then they would be considered an act of war.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts