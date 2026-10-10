Moscow [Russia], October 10 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a "very substantive" and friendly telephone conversation lasting an hour and a half, during which they discussed economic initiatives, energy supplies and international issues, with both leaders potentially set to meet in person on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in China, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday, as reported by TASS.

Speaking to reporters here, Ushakov said the two leaders had expressed satisfaction with the communication channels functioning between their countries and discussed preparations for major economic initiatives, including potential Russian petroleum product supplies to the United States and global markets.

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"Putin and Trump had a "very substantive", even friendly conversation that lasted an hour and a half," Ushakov said, according to TASS.

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Ushakov said that the conversation was arranged after he spoke by phone with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff on October 7, during which Witkoff conveyed Trump's birthday wishes to Putin and informed the Russian side that the US President wanted to personally congratulate his Russian counterpart.

The Russian Presidential Aide said that the call eventually took place late on October 9 after Trump postponed some previously scheduled engagements.

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"Donald Trump immediately warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him success and well-being. He also remembered to convey greetings from his wife, Melania," Ushakov said, as quoted by TASS.

Describing the tone of the conversation, the Russian presidential aide said neither leader appeared eager to end the call.

"Nobody wanted to hang up first. In light of that, I hope the US president will not be offended if I quote his words that he was ‘ready to continue communicating with Vladimir Putin today, this evening, tonight and the next day,’" Ushakov said.

On the possibility of a face-to-face meeting, Ushakov said the two presidents had not discussed specific dates but could meet during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, provided both attend.

"An important international event is coming up in China - the APEC summit. At least for now, both the Russian and US leaders are interested in attending. Accordingly, if both leaders are at the same international venue, I assume they will find an opportunity to meet, shake hands and talk," Ushakov said, as quoted by TASS.

The Russian presidential aide added that Putin valued the attention the US leadership was devoting to dialogue with Moscow despite its domestic agenda and involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.

Energy cooperation emerged as a key aspect of the conversation, with Ushakov confirming that the two leaders discussed potential Russian petroleum product supplies to the United States and international markets.

"The two leaders discussed preparations for major economic initiatives in detail, including potential supplies of Russian petroleum products to US and global markets. The Russian and US presidents have already issued a special statement on the matter," Ushakov said.

Following the conversation, Trump announced on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to American and global markets, followed by additional shipments in the coming months.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday.

Trump also linked the proposed supplies to lower energy prices, claiming they would help reduce costs for American consumers and the wider global market.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump said.

Describing the announcement as significant, Trump said lowering prices for Americans, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, remained his "Greatest Priority".

Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Putin had expressed confidence that proposed Russian oil and petroleum product supplies to the United States and global markets would benefit the world economy. The two presidents also discussed Ukraine and Iran during their telephone conversation, according to the ministry.

"In discussing the global energy situation, Russia reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the entire global economy," Putin said, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

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