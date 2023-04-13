Russia's prominent opposition politician Navalny has acute stomach pain, may be being poisoned: Spokeswoman

Moscow, April 13
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, and he is not eating as the prison food is making his stomach pain worse, his spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.
“There was an ambulance called for Alexei on Friday because of severe stomach pain he had which is a huge surprise for us to put it mildly as he has not experienced anything like this before,” Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, said.
“He doesn’t eat anything because he is prohibited from receiving parcels with food or to buy food in the prison store and the food that is provided by the prison to him actually worsens his stomach pain,” Yarmysh said.
She said she was terrified for Navalny who she said was not receiving any proper medical care. Reuters
