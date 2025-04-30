DT
Home / World / Russia's Sergey Lavrov participates in BRICS family photo with global leaders

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joined leaders from BRICS and partner countries for a family photo ceremony.
ANI
Updated At : 01:31 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], April 30 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joined leaders from BRICS and partner countries for a 'family photo ceremony.'

Sharing the picture on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia wrote, "Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in family photo ceremony together with heads of delegations of the BRICS and partner countries."

Further, he also met with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Lavrov and the Foreign Minister of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa Lunda, held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial.

Meanwhile, Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi represented External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday and advocated for urgent reforms of global governance institutions, including the UN Security Council, to better reflect the contemporary realities, taking into account the development aspirations of the Global South.

Dammu Ravi thanked the BRICS nations for expressing solidarity with India following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with BRICS to strengthen efforts against terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, financing and safe havens.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 people dead and several others injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

On April 25, BRICS Sherpa Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi participated in the BRICS Sherpas' meeting, held in Rio de Janeiro. During the meeting, the participants discussed multilateralism, sustainable development, and the enhancement of intra-BRICS cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), BRICS comprises eleven major emerging economies, representing approximately 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP, and approximately 26 per cent of global trade. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

