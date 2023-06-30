Rwanda deportation plan unlawful, rules UK court

London, June 29

In a major blow to UK PM Rishi Sunak, London’s Court of Appeal has ruled that the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. Sunak said the government would appeal to the UK's top court. It is a setback to Sunak's pledge to stop asylum seekers arriving in small boats.

Under an initial 140 million pound ($177 million) deal struck last year, Britain planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrive on its shores a distance of more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to the East African country.

The government argues the plan would smash the business model of human traffickers but critics say the policy is inhumane and will not work. On Thursday, the Court of Appeal concluded by a majority of two to one that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

"While I respect the court I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions," Sunak said in a statement, adding the government would seek to overturn the decision in the UK Supreme Court. "The policy of this government is very simple, it is this country – and your government – who should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs," he added. "And I will do whatever is necessary to make that happen."

The ruling comes as a huge blow for Sunak as he grapples with high inflation, rising interest rates and declining public support amid growing pressure from his party and the public to tackle rising numbers of asylum seekers costing 3 billion pounds a year to accommodate. Sunak had hoped a fall in migrant arrivals might help his Conservative Party. — Reuters

Want ambitious trade deal with India: PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed his commitment to a “truly ambitious” free trade agreement with India.

He spoke at an event to mark India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2023 in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London.