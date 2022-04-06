S Africa ends emergency as Covid cases decline

PTI

Johannesburg, April 5

With declining cases of Covid, South Africa on Tuesday ended its national state of disaster, the legal framework used for two years to impose restrictions to combat the pandemic.

South African sports fans can now return to stadiums in large numbers to watch soccer, rugby and cricket matches. Sports venues can take up to 50 per cent of capacity with people who show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test done within 72 hours. Most restrictions will be lifted, but people will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. International travellers must provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test done within 72 hours.

“While the pandemic is not over, and while the virus remains among us, these conditions no longer require that we remain in a national state of disaster," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a nationally televised speech on Monday night. —