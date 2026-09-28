Seoul [South Korea], September 28 (ANI): South Korea on Sunday voiced “strong regret” over Ukraine’s denial of a "nondisclosure agreement concerning" the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to South Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean presidential office said it “expresses strong regret over Ukraine's unilateral disclosure (of the transfer) and its subsequent false announcement that there had not been a nondisclosure agreement,” senior presidential secretary for public relations Seong Ghi-hong said.

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Seong added that South Korea was considering additional measures if necessary.

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Yonhap reported Ukrainian media coverage that a Ukrainian presidential source denied the existence of a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his office claimed that Ukraine had breached the alleged nondisclosure agreement, which was intended to safeguard the soldiers by keeping their transfer secret, citing international law and humanitarian principles.

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The South Korean presidential office said the Ukrainian denial was “false”, “seriously hampers” bilateral trust and causes serious disruptions to friendship between the two countries.

Seoul also claimed that the Ukrainian government had demanded confidentiality due to possible domestic criticism over giving up the chance to exchange the North Korean POWs for Ukrainian POWs.

South Korea agreed to confidentiality for the safety of the POWs and their families, as well as diplomatic and security considerations, Seong said. He claimed that Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer without prior explanation or consultation despite the alleged mutual agreement.

Seong also voiced “deep regret” over domestic individuals politicising the sensitive security issue in favour of Ukraine and called for an end to the spread of unfounded falsehoods.

During his United Nations General Assembly address, September 23, Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer.

He said, “Recently, we sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea. These guys are not easy to capture alive. One of them, when he realised he was going to be taken prisoner, tried to kill himself. And he was shocked that fate didn’t let him die.”

He added, “This is how they raise people in the North. It’s reality. They take away their freedom. They take away their right to choose. And they drill into them that they must die, no matter what.”

According to Anadolu news agency, Ukraine transferred the two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea after they were captured in Russia’s Kursk region in early 2025. The soldiers had been deployed to the region to support Russian forces.

Zelenskyy also said in his UNGA address that North Korean troops had been sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to support “the weak points of the Russian army” and that North Korean forces had suffered “heavy losses.”

He further said, “Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?” and claimed that Kim Jong Un “uses them like currency” in return for benefits including improved ballistic missiles and greater drone capabilities for Pyongyang.

Zelenskyy said the situation demonstrated how a war “that was not prevented in time, was not stopped in time, and for which Russia was not punished in time, keeps spreading – and spreads evil with it.”

According to the Anadolu news agency, Ukraine and South Korea subsequently discussed the possible transfer of the two soldiers to South Korea in accordance with international law, humanitarian principles and the soldiers' wishes.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Zelenskyy agreed in July to handle the issue on humanitarian grounds while respecting the wishes of the soldiers. (ANI)

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