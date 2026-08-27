"Sadhguru-ji is with us": Isha coordinator says spiritual leader coordinating efforts amid Nepal floods

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Coordinator at Isha Sacred Walks, Maa Gambhiri, said that spiritual leader Sadhguru is actively coordinating efforts with authorities, diplomatic missions and agencies amid the ongoing flood situation in Nepal.

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Speaking to ANI on Thursday, she said, "Sadhguru-ji is with us. As soon as he received the information, he tried to go straight to the site. However, the government departments advised that it wouldn't be right to go there at this time, and they did not grant permission. They feel that Sadhguru is a very prominent figure and his safety shouldn't be compromised. But Sadhguru said he would definitely go and that he needs to be there."

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She said that although Sadhguru could not reach the affected site, he has remained actively involved in the response.

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"Although he couldn't reach the spot, he has been fully active from that moment until now. Under his guidance, we have contacted 19 embassies in India, as well as their respective embassies in Nepal. We are in contact with various agencies and ministries in India and Nepal, and our talks are also ongoing with several departments in China. All of this is happening under Sadhguru's guidance," she said.

On the assurances from authorities amid the flood situation, Gambhiri said they were trying to support the groups currently in Nepal and had asked them to remain where they were for now.

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"They (authorities) are also trying to support us. They've said they'll provide us with information as soon as possible, as we have a lot of groups here right now. They've asked all groups to stay where they are for now, and by this evening, they've assured us they'll provide us with all the information about our group movement, including the routes for groups that need to leave and return to Nepal," she said.

"They've said they might get some information regarding on-the-ground information by tomorrow morning, so we're waiting for that," Gambhiri added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Spiritual leader Sadhguru said that one of the Kailash groups associated with his organisation was caught in a flash flood in Gyirong, Tibet-China, and efforts were underway to assist in rescue operations.

He said 77 people from the group were at an immigration centre when the flood occurred.

In a post on X, Sadhguru said, "A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet, China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred, and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded. All of us, including the volunteers and support teams, are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue. There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office. We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved."

He added that out of the 21 groups part of their Sojourn, 495 people had returned safely, while 743 people were currently in Tibet, 148 in Nepal, 77 at the immigration centre, and three volunteers in Timure, Nepal.

He said he was personally in the region to ensure that all possible assistance could be provided in the situation.

"Of the 21 groups who are part of our Sojourn, 495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal, 77 people were at the immigration centre, and 3 volunteers in Timure, Nepal. To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time. I am personally in the region to ensure the best can be done in the given circumstances," the post read.

At least 157 people have been killed, and nearly 400 remain missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday, with foreign nationals and security personnel among those unaccounted for, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and struck Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi. The water then surged downstream towards Syaphrubesi and other settlements, The Kathmandu Post reported.

With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning before the flood struck.

A statement from Nepal's Prime Minister's Office said hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, have gone missing, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The floods also caused extensive damage to infrastructure. Nine hydropower projects and nine branches of commercial banks were destroyed, while 19 motorable bridges and around 40 kilometres of highway were swept away, according to a preliminary assessment cited by The Kathmandu Post.

The scale of those missing has raised concerns that Wednesday's floods could rank among the deadliest disasters in Nepal's modern history, The Kathmandu Post reported. (ANI)

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