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Home / World / Safety of Indian seafarers, tankers raised during Ajit Doval's October 12 call with Iran's Mohsen Rezaei: MEA

Safety of Indian seafarers, tankers raised during Ajit Doval's October 12 call with Iran's Mohsen Rezaei: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers were raised during a telephone conversation between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei on October 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, amid heightened regional tensions and attacks on commercial vessels.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries, said the two officials discussed bilateral issues, the regional situation and international developments during their conversation.

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“The National Security Adviser spoke to his Iranian counterpart, His Excellency Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on 12 October. They discussed bilateral issues. They also discussed the regional situation and international developments. And during the meeting, the safety and security of Indian seafarers and the security of Indian tankers were also raised,” Jaiswal said.

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The Iranian Embassy in India also confirmed the conversation in a post on X, stating that the two officials exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to both countries.

The discussions come amid concerns over maritime security in the Gulf region following a series of reported attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members.

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On October 11, the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said nine crew members had been rescued safely, while two Indian nationals remained missing. Search-and-rescue operations were underway in coordination with the local Coast Guard and relevant authorities.

In another incident on October 11, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Valthera was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire onboard. Sonowal said all 11 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel were safe.

Earlier, on October 9, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. All 22 Indian seafarers were reported safe.

The incidents have heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and the security of strategic maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global energy supplies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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