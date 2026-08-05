"Safety of our seafarers cannot wait": FSUI official urges Centre to deploy Navy amid attacks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) General Secretary, Manoj Yadav, has urged the Centre to take immediate measures to protect Indian seafarers amid continuing missile and drone attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, Black Sea and Red Sea, saying the safety of Indian crew members cannot be compromised.

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The demand comes after the Indian-flagged vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya', carrying 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, was attacked in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday. The Government of India said all crew members were safe.

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FSUI claimed that it had warned the government about potential threats to Indian seafarers in the Red Sea, particularly the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, around a month ago.

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Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "We strongly believe the situation is not going to settle soon. We have urged the Government to immediately deploy Indian Navy assets to protect Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers in the Hormuz, Black Sea, and Red Sea until the conflicts are resolved. Safety of our seafarers cannot wait."

"We can understand their mental state after such an attack. The big question is what they are expecting from the Indian Government," the official added.

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The union has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking government intervention to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers operating in conflict-affected waters.

The FSUI official said missile and drone attacks continue to pose a serious threat to seafarers and noted that lives have already been lost in conflict zones.

The official further highlighted the significant contribution of Indian seafarers to the global maritime industry, saying India supplies more than 80 per cent of seafarers to foreign-flagged vessels, making the safety of Indian crew members a critical concern.

Yadav said that the shipowners are required to provide details to the Directorate General of Shipping and obtain clearances from coastal states and flag states, but stressed that these procedures should not come at the cost of human lives.

The official said it has remained in contact with survivors of recent attacks and has received photographs from them, which it has shared through its official channels.

Yadav said, "We tried to reach out to them, but we failed to make direct contact with the seafarers. But yes, we connected with the concerned person, and we got some photographs, which we have already posted on our X."

Earlier in a post on X, the FSUI mentioned a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Urgent Appeal to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Indian seafarers face grave threats in the Strait of Hormuz, Black Sea & Red Sea. On 4 August 2026, Indian-flagged MSV Faize Noore Oliya 14 crew (13 Indian crew) was attacked in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait by Houthis."

The post added, "Missiles & drones continue to endanger our seafarers. Lives have already been lost in these conflict zones. We urge the Government to immediately deploy Indian Navy assets to protect Indian-flagged vessels & Indian seafarers in the Hormuz, Black Sea and Red Sea until the conflicts are resolved. Safety of our seafarers cannot wait."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the attack on Indian-flagged commercial vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya', which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, and said all 13 Indian nationals aboard the vessel have been rescued.

"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued," the Ministry said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew."We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

The Ministry also expressed concern over continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA added.

Additionally, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed strong condemnation of the attack and said that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, causing it to sink.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels. (ANI)

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