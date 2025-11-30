DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Sagar Bandhu: NDRF joins forces with Sri Lanka to tackle Cyclone Ditwah devastation

Sagar Bandhu: NDRF joins forces with Sri Lanka to tackle Cyclone Ditwah devastation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): As Operation Sagar Bandhu continues in full swing, extending assistance and aid to Sri Lanka amid the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the close coordination between NDRF personnel and Sri Lankan authorities in ongoing relief operations in the island nation.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar said, "@NDRFHQ personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka. #OperationSagarBandhu"

Advertisement

The Sri Lankan Air Force also shared updates on NDRF's ongoing rescue efforts in a post on X.

Advertisement

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka shared that NDRF personnel have been actively conducting rescue operations in inaccessible areas affected by flooding, bringing stranded people to safety.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts