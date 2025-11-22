Saif bin Zayed attends Zayed University graduation ceremony to celebrate its newest ''Future Makers'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the graduation of Zayed University's Class of 2025.

The ceremony, recognising the achievements of 2,088 students across its Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses, was held over three days from November 18 to 20 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Nahyan was joined by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, alongside Sultan al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, members of the University's Board of Trustees, distinguished guests, and families of the graduates.

The 2025 ceremony marks the 24th cohort of graduating female students and the 14th cohort of male students. Graduates represent all eight of Zayed University's colleges -- the Colleges of Business, Communications and Media Sciences, Interdisciplinary Studies, Technological Innovation, Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Natural and Health Sciences, and Arts and Creative Enterprises -- in addition to postgraduate programmes.

This year's graduating class includes 1,732 female and 310 male undergraduates, along with 46 postgraduate students, representing a total of 2,088 graduates. Among them, 317 students earned honours across undergraduate and master's programmes, accounting for 15% of the total class.

Nahyan extended his warmest congratulations to the graduates, wishing them a future filled with success and achievement. Speaking to the students as his own sons, he expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills they have gained will equip them to contribute meaningfully to the UAE's ongoing progress.

He emphasised that the nation's future relies on dedicated young people who will help realise the ambitions of the wise leadership and advance a more prosperous and forward-looking tomorrow.

Shamma Al Mazrui extended her congratulations to the graduates and their families, noting that graduation marks the start of an important new phase in their academic and professional paths. She described the graduating class as a group of capable, thoughtful learners who have developed strong knowledge, sound judgment, and a firm set of values.

She stated that real success is not measured by grades or titles, but by the constructive impact individuals create through responsible conduct and consistent dedication. She added that integrity, courage, humility, and loyalty to the nation remain essential principles that guide a meaningful and lasting contribution.

She emphasised that the University has equipped its students with the skills and ethical foundation needed to make informed decisions and to play an active role in the UAE's progress. Looking ahead, she noted that their achievements will be reflected in the value they deliver to their communities and the commitment they demonstrate in serving their country.

She extended her sincere appreciation to the parents of the graduating students, affirming that their unwavering support has been the foundation of their children's success. She noted that their dedication, patience, and belief formed a "hidden curriculum" that no classroom can replicate.

She expressed her gratitude for the years of commitment that led to this proud moment, shaping exceptional graduates equipped with the knowledge and values to pursue their ambitions and serve their nation with pride.

Dr Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, addressed the graduates, saying: "Thank you in advance for the contribution you will make, for the care you will show, and for the role you will play in making this world, and this region, a better place for all of us. I am proud of you. Zayed University is proud of you. Your country is proud of you."

The graduation ceremony reaffirms Zayed University's commitment to nurturing future leaders and empowering them to contribute to the nation's progress. These efforts align with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, reflecting the university's dedication to advancing education and innovation in support of the country's future.

Zayed University congratulates the Class of 2025 and looks forward to witnessing the mark they will leave on the UAE and the world. (ANI/WAM)

