Saif bin Zayed chairs UAE Anti-Drug Council meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, presided over a meeting of the UAE Anti-Drug Council, which was attended by all council members representing the various ministries and agencies engaged in combating drugs.

Advertisement

The meeting reviewed the most significant developments in anti-drug efforts and assessed the outcomes of the first quarter of the initiatives launched by the national committees established under the framework of the National Anti-Drug Strategy for 2025.

During the session, the Council adopted the slogan "A Conscious Family... A Safe Society" as the official theme for the UAE's observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, marked annually on June 26 across the globe. This theme underscores the pivotal role of the family and society in shielding children and protecting future generations.

Advertisement

The Council reaffirmed the necessity of unifying efforts and integrating vital functions with the relevant authorities, driven by a profound sense of national duty and an unwavering commitment to shielding the UAE and its society from all threats to its security and safety. This approach reflects the directives of the wise leadership, which places the individual at the heart of national priorities and addresses cross-border challenges with firm resolve to preserve the fabric of society, uphold its values, and shape a more secure and stable future.

The Council also urged all members of society to participate actively in the fight against drugs by reporting any information that may assist in combating this scourge, emphasizing that collective national effort is the most powerful weapon for safeguarding the country and its people. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)