Saif bin Zayed meets Italian Interior Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of Interior of the Italian Republic.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the Italian Interior Minister discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of modern technologies and artificial intelligence, to enhance the efficiency of public security and law enforcement agencies.

They also emphasised the importance of unifying efforts to address emerging security challenges and consolidate the foundations of security and stability through forward-looking visions and effective partnerships that keep pace with the aspirations of the current era.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; a number of Ministry of Interior officers; and members of the delegation accompanying the Italian Minister. (ANI/WAM)

