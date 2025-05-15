DT
PT
Home / World / Saif bin Zayed meets Italian Interior Minister

Saif bin Zayed meets Italian Interior Minister

UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation in AI and modern technologies for enhancing public security, as well as joint efforts to address emerging global security challenges.
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM May 15, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of Interior of the Italian Republic.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the Italian Interior Minister discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of modern technologies and artificial intelligence, to enhance the efficiency of public security and law enforcement agencies.

They also emphasised the importance of unifying efforts to address emerging security challenges and consolidate the foundations of security and stability through forward-looking visions and effective partnerships that keep pace with the aspirations of the current era.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; a number of Ministry of Interior officers; and members of the delegation accompanying the Italian Minister. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

