DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / SALA showcases Sharjah's initiatives to promote Arabic in West

SALA showcases Sharjah's initiatives to promote Arabic in West

The session highlighted Sharjah's scientific and cultural initiatives to enrich Arabic studies and research at international universities
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Milan [Italy], May 17 (ANI/WAM): As part of the main events marking the opening of the "Arabic Language and Culture Festival" in Milan, Italy, organised by the Institute of Arab Culture at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and sponsored by the Sharjah Book Authority, the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (SALA) showcased the emirate's global efforts to support the Arabic language and promote its presence in Western academic circles.

Advertisement

The session highlighted Sharjah's scientific and cultural initiatives to enrich Arabic studies and research at international universities.

During a panel titled "Efforts of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah to Support Arabic in the West," Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, emphasised that Arabic, as a bridge for intercultural dialogue, continues to be cherished by its native speakers and passionately studied by Orientalists and scholars in both Asia and Europe. These efforts, he noted, have translated into meaningful contributions that have helped establish Arabic's global standing.

Advertisement

Al Mosteghanemi discussed the "Language Immersion" initiative launched by the Academy under the guidance of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The initiative brings academic delegations from global universities in Austria, Poland, Italy, and others to live among the people of Sharjah and engage with its cultural environment, thereby enhancing their linguistic skills beyond traditional classroom learning.

Advertisement

He also referred to the "Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia" project, overseen by the Academy, stating that such initiatives embody Sharjah's vision of promoting Arabic as a source of knowledge and human connection capable of transmitting ideas and cultures across nations.

He also outlined five key foundations for developing linguistic mastery. First is continuous and mindful reading, which broadens knowledge and strengthens expression. Second is deep engagement with "instrumental sciences" such as grammar, morphology, rhetoric, and prosody, which provide learners with analytical tools. The third key, he noted, is the role of a skilled teacher who can instil a love for Arabic among both native and non-native speakers.

Al Mosteghanemi also stressed the importance of memorisation in Arabic learning, citing Quranic verses, prophetic sayings, classical poetry, and wise proverbs, as a fourth essential element. The fifth and final key is systematic training, both oral and written, through regular sessions that allow learners to use the language in varied real-life situations.

The festival spotlighted the presence of Arabic language and culture in Western contexts, addressing topics such as teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, updating grammar and rhetoric curricula, exploring Arab literature in the diaspora, issues of translation, and how Arabic texts are received in other languages, all tied to broader questions of identity and cultural integration. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper