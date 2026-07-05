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Home / World / Salman Khurshid, Mehbooba Mufti attend funeral prayers for Ayatollah Khamenei

Salman Khurshid, Mehbooba Mufti attend funeral prayers for Ayatollah Khamenei

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who participated in the funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader.

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"Periodically somebody surfaces who dedicates best parts of their life to civilizational link between India & Iran; & Ayatollah Khamenei actually personified that relationship which goes back for centuries, Khurshid was cited as saying by Iran in India, the official account of the Embassy of Iran in India.

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Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Iran the veteran Congress leader speaking on the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, Khurshid emphasized that the bond between New Delhi and Tehran transcends modern diplomacy, finding its roots in a shared history that spans several centuries.

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"The martyred Imam, Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was not only a teacher during his lifetime; his martyrdom also became an enduring lesson for the world," he was cited as saying in a X post by Iran in India.

The Iranian embassy also shared visuals of crowds assembled at the funeral prayers.

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"A simple yet profound testimony from the funeral prayer for the martyred Imam of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei. A final farewell, a prayer, and a witness to a lifetime of faith, sacrifice, and steadfastness," the embassy said.

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