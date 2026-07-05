Salman Khurshid, Mehbooba Mufti attend funeral prayers for Ayatollah Khamenei

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who participated in the funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader.
"Periodically somebody surfaces who dedicates best parts of their life to civilizational link between India & Iran; & Ayatollah Khamenei actually personified that relationship which goes back for centuries, Khurshid was cited as saying by Iran in India, the official account of the Embassy of Iran in India.
Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Iran the veteran Congress leader speaking on the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, Khurshid emphasized that the bond between New Delhi and Tehran transcends modern diplomacy, finding its roots in a shared history that spans several centuries.
"The martyred Imam, Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was not only a teacher during his lifetime; his martyrdom also became an enduring lesson for the world," he was cited as saying in a X post by Iran in India.
The Iranian embassy also shared visuals of crowds assembled at the funeral prayers.
"A simple yet profound testimony from the funeral prayer for the martyred Imam of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei. A final farewell, a prayer, and a witness to a lifetime of faith, sacrifice, and steadfastness," the embassy said.
Salman Khurshid, former foreign minister and the law minister in India:
«اللَّهُمَّ إِنَّا لَا نَعْلَمُ مِنْهُ إِلَّا خَيْرًا...»
A simple yet profound testimony from the funeral prayer for the martyred Imam of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.
A final farewell, a prayer, and a witness to a lifetime of faith, sacrifice, and steadfastness. pic.twitter.com/fhjCYMBLkk
— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 5, 2026
"The martyred Imam, Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was not only a teacher during his lifetime; his martyrdom also became an enduring lesson for the world." pic.twitter.com/yCJU18kjO3
— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 5, 2026
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, who attended the funeral of former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, said her thoughts are with the resilience of Iran.
In a post on X, she said, "As I depart from Tehran my thoughts are with it's brave leadership & resilient people in this moment of profound loss and grief. We will always stand with you. Deepest gratitude to the Iranian government for being such gracious & warm hosts. It's been an honour to be here."
As I depart from Tehran my thoughts are with it’s brave leadership & resilient people in this moment of profound loss and grief. We will always stand with you. Deepest gratitude to the Iranian government for being such gracious & warm hosts. It’s been an honour to be here.…
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 5, 2026
Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Syed Ata Hasnain on Friday represented India as they attended the funeral ceremony of former Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. He was 86.
On the solemn event, MoS Pabitra Margherita, in a post on X, shared that they paid their respects on behalf of the Government and people of India."Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India."
Funeral prayers were also held for the four members of Khamenei's family who were killed in the joint US-Israeli strike on February 28.
Iran began the week-long funeral processions on Friday and authorities unveiled the casket containing Khamenei's body in a glass case at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran. he coffin will lie in state there until July 6.
According to Tasnim News Agency, "the capacity of the main courtyard of Mosalla was filled hours before the start of the congregational prayer".
Khamenei will be buried at the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad on July 10, which is the town where he was born. (ANI)
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