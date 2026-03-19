Sambhali Trust highlights Desert Daughters of India at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], March 19 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), voices from India's desert communities and cross-border asylum seekers echoed as representatives of the Sambhali Trust highlighted issues of displacement, dignity, and grassroots empowerment.

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Govind Singh Rathore, founder of the Sambhali Trust, highlighted the organisation's mission to support women, children, and gender minorities through vocational training, primary education, and holistic development. Established in 2007 and granted UN ECOSOC consultative status in 2015, the Trust has continued to expand its advocacy from Rajasthan to global platforms.

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Addressing the UNHRC, Rathore drew attention to asylum seekers arriving in Jaisalmer from Pakistan. He described how families undertake perilous journeys across the Thar Desert, often without food or water, in search of safety and dignity. According to him, many migrants express a common sentiment that, despite hardship, living peacefully with dignity in India outweighs the suffering they leave behind.

To amplify these narratives, Sambhali Trust has organised two events in Geneva. A photo exhibition titled "Desert Daughters of India" will be held on March 24, showcasing visual stories of women who have crossed borders under extreme conditions. This will be followed by a side event on March 26 featuring a film screening and the launch of a publication documenting their experiences.

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Tasha Mauricette Stoppler, a volunteer representing the Trust, emphasised the importance of addressing minority rights at the global level. She highlighted the organisation's grassroots approach in Rajasthan, where it works closely with marginalised women and children to understand their needs and provide tailored support.

Stoppler noted that Sambhali's work goes beyond recognition, focusing on tangible action to uplift communities. She also reiterated the importance of international platforms such as the UNHRC in raising visibility for underreported issues, particularly those affecting gender minorities and vulnerable populations.

Through its participation in the UNHRC, Sambhali Trust aims to bridge local realities with global advocacy, urging the international community to recognise the resilience and aspirations of those seeking a safer, more dignified future. (ANI)

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