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Home / World / Sambhali Trust highlights women's empowerment with Indian government's support at UNHRC

Sambhali Trust highlights women's empowerment with Indian government's support at UNHRC

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], June 25 (ANI): Sambhali Trust raised concerns about gender-based violence, women's leadership and highlighted the Indian government's support during the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

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On the sidelines of the UNHRC session, Lara Mailen Delutis, a volunteer with Sambhali Trust, said the organisation delivered three statements at the council focusing on women's empowerment, leadership, and measures to better protect women and girls from gender-based and domestic violence.

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Delutis emphasised that preventing violence begins with early education and awareness. She stressed the importance of teaching children how to protect themselves, establish personal boundaries, and recognise harmful behaviour from a young age.

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Highlighting the role of education in women's empowerment, she said that when women gain literacy and access to opportunities, they are better equipped to achieve financial independence and reject violence. "When you educate one girl, then you educate a whole family," she stated.

During its engagement at the UNHRC, Sambhali Trust highlighted the importance of collaboration between grassroots organisations and the Indian government to strengthen gender equality and improve awareness of women's rights.

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According to Delutis, while India has established legal frameworks and systems to protect women, grassroots organisations play a crucial role in ensuring that women are aware of these protections and feel empowered to access them without fear. The organisation called for continued efforts to bridge the gap between policy and implementation.

Sambhali Trust works with marginalised women and girls, including first-time learners, survivors of domestic violence, and, in some cases, asylum seekers. The organisation provides support through various initiatives aimed at improving education, awareness, and access to essential services.

Delutis also highlighted the Trust's "Nirbhaya" project, which offers psychological counselling, legal assistance, and healthcare support to survivors of domestic violence. The initiative is complemented by a 24-hour emergency helpline that enables women to seek immediate assistance when needed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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