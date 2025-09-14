"Sanctions and tariffs key to bringing Putin to table for peace": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington, DC [US] September 14 (ANI): Stressing that "the free world must act, and America must lead," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday said he and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick will move forward with legislation to authorise US President Donald Trump to impose major tariffs on countries supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

In a joint statement released on social media, Graham said he was "very pleased" with Trump's strong call for coordinated economic action. He argued that China was "propping up Putin's war machine" by purchasing discounted Russian oil and gas, and therefore must face punitive tariffs from the United States and its NATO allies.

The two lawmakers said they have been working for months on a bill that would allow Trump to levy significant tariffs on China, India and Brazil, arguing that these countries continue to "finance Putin by buying his cheap oil and gas".

Advertisement

"For months, we've worked together on legislation that would back up this strategy, authorizing the President to levy significant tariffs on countries like China, India and Brazil that continue to finance Putin by buying his cheap oil and gas," Graham and Fitzpatrick said. "We strongly support President Trump's call for joint action with Europe, and believe this is the right approach to bring maximum economic pressure to bear."

They added that they would push colleagues from both parties in Congress to attach the proposed legislation to the upcoming Continuing Resolution (CR), calling it "a test of resolve" for America and its allies.

Advertisement

Their endorsement follows Trump's direct appeal to NATO earlier this week, where he pressed member states to stop buying Russian oil and agree to major sanctions. In his letter, Trump said he was ready to act if the alliance moved collectively.

"I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," Trump wrote. He also accused some NATO members of weakening the alliance's negotiating position by continuing to import Russian energy.

The President went further, suggesting tariffs between 50 and 100 per cent on Chinese goods, to remain in place until the war ends. According to Trump, China's "grip" on Russia could be broken only through tough trade measures.

Graham and Fitzpatrick argued that Trump's proposal fits into broader US efforts to tighten the economic noose around Moscow while simultaneously strengthening Ukraine's defences.

"We firmly believe the combination of sanctions and tariffs, along with the sale of high-end American weapons to Ukraine, is the key to bringing Putin to the table for a just and honorable peace," their statement said.

Graham added that time was running out. "This is more than a matter of policy, it is a test of resolve. The free world must act, and America must lead."

Trump, meanwhile, has sharpened his rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to Fox News, he admitted his patience with Moscow was "running out fast" and said the United States was prepared to move to a "second phase" of sanctions if the war dragged on.

The push for tariffs on China also comes after Trump's earlier decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods over its continued purchase of Russian oil, although similar measures have not yet been taken against Beijing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)