Singapore, May 27 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha held a meeting with Sim Ann, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Home Affairs to convey India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Sharing a post on X, the High Commission of India in Singapore said, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on H.E. Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of Singapore. The delegation conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's policy of combating terrorism."

In another post, it said, "High Commissioner briefed the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, setting the context for engagements in Singapore to convey India's resolve in fighting terrorism."

Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday also held a meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Ambassador Shilpak Ambule.

According to the High Commission of India in Singapore, the delegation will engage with Singaporean ministers, parliamentarians, think tanks, academics, business leaders, media representatives, and the Indian diaspora, with the primary objective of the visit to convey India's "collective resolve against terrorism."

A day earlier in Seoul in South Korea, Jha called out Pakistan's long-standing role in sponsoring cross-border terror. Highlighting the killing of 26 tourists in Kashmir on April 22, Jha underscored that the attackers were trained, financed, and sheltered by Pakistan.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

