Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

These relief supplies are part of the UAE's commitment to alleviating civilian suffering and providing essential needs for infants. The packages include critical medical and nutritional supplies to ensure comprehensive healthcare for newborns.
ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], February 22 (ANI/WAM): As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza, and under the directives of H H Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, with the follow-up of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, the foundation has dispatched 300 tonnes of newborn aid packages under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.



Through Chivalrous Gallant Knight 3, the UAE continues to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including food and medical aid as well as the establishment of field hospitals, reaffirming its leading role in international relief efforts and rapid crisis response. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

