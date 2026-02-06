DT
Home / World / Saqr Humanitarian Ship arrives at Al Arish Port carrying over 4,000 tonnes of UAE aid for Gaza

Saqr Humanitarian Ship arrives at Al Arish Port carrying over 4,000 tonnes of UAE aid for Gaza

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Al Arish [Egypt], February 6 (ANI/WAM): The Saqr Humanitarian Ship has arrived at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying more than 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid to support the brotherly people of the Gaza Strip. The shipment comes as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid cargo includes essential food supplies, shelter materials such as winter clothing and basic living necessities, as well as medicines, medical consumables and equipment. These supplies aim to alleviate the suffering of civilians and meet urgent humanitarian needs, particularly for children, women and the elderly.

In this context, Ahmed Rashid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, said, "Today, we welcome the Saqr Humanitarian Ship -- a vessel filled with love, generosity and brotherhood -- carrying more than 4,000 tonnes of consumable goods, medical supplies, medicines, food items and dates. This shipment is a gift from the UAE to our brothers in the Gaza Strip on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan."

Upon the ship's arrival at Al Arish Port, it was received by the UAE Humanitarian Aid Team, which immediately began unloading the relief supplies and transporting them to the UAE humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish, in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip in coordination with the relevant official authorities and humanitarian partners.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, commended the significant efforts exerted by the UAE Humanitarian Aid Team stationed in Al Arish to ensure the delivery of assistance to Gaza. He affirmed that these continuous efforts reflect the UAE's deeply rooted humanitarian values in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people.

The aid ship is the 12th relief vessel dispatched by the UAE to support the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming the country's firm humanitarian approach in extending aid to peoples affected by crises. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

