Saud bin Saqr attends papal inauguration ceremony

Rome [Italy], May 18 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV as head of the Catholic Church, succeeding the late Pope Francis.

The ceremony took place in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, in the Italian capital, Rome, in the presence of several heads of state, leaders and world dignitaries.

Sheikh Saud conveyed to Pope Leo XIV the congratulations of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the confidence entrusted to him by the College of Cardinals in the Vatican, wishing success in advancing the values of peace and coexistence, and in supporting intercultural and humanitarian dialogue, as well as closer ties among peoples and religions.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that the UAE is committed to promoting its humanitarian mission and working with Pope Leo XIV to consolidate the values of peace, coexistence and tolerance globally, while supporting joint efforts aimed at finding solutions to humanitarian and social challenges that benefit all of humanity.

He also highlighted the importance of upholding the principles of tolerance, peace and dialogue among religions around the world, through the Document on Human Fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by the Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and the late Pope Francis. The document marked a historic milestone and a shining example of interfaith rapprochement and human fraternity. (ANI/WAM)

