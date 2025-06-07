DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Saudi Arabia announces successful first trial of drone-based medicine delivery in holy sites

Saudi Arabia announces successful first trial of drone-based medicine delivery in holy sites

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mina [Saudi Arabia], June 7 (ANI/WAM) - Saudi Arabia announced the successful pilot launch of drone-based medicine delivery between primary healthcare centres and hospitals in the holy sites, marking a significant milestone and a first-of-its-kind initiative, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

Advertisement

The project aims to enhance the efficiency of healthcare services provided to pilgrims during the 1446 Hajj season.

The achievement was made possible through active collaboration between the Makkah Health Cluster and the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), which jointly ensured the supply of medicines and medical equipment to the holy sites using drones.

Advertisement

The initiative is designed to accelerate response times and support healthcare operations by delivering medicines and medical supplies during Hajj. In one key instance, Mina Emergency Hospital received a drone delivery of ice packs used for treating heat exhaustion and sunstroke, as part of intensified preparedness efforts coinciding with the start of the stoning ritual on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative aligns with the healthcare system's commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment that enables pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort. It also reflects efforts to deliver world-class healthcare services in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts