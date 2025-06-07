Saudi Arabia announces successful first trial of drone-based medicine delivery in holy sites

Mina [Saudi Arabia], June 7 (ANI/WAM) - Saudi Arabia announced the successful pilot launch of drone-based medicine delivery between primary healthcare centres and hospitals in the holy sites, marking a significant milestone and a first-of-its-kind initiative, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

The project aims to enhance the efficiency of healthcare services provided to pilgrims during the 1446 Hajj season.

The achievement was made possible through active collaboration between the Makkah Health Cluster and the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), which jointly ensured the supply of medicines and medical equipment to the holy sites using drones.

The initiative is designed to accelerate response times and support healthcare operations by delivering medicines and medical supplies during Hajj. In one key instance, Mina Emergency Hospital received a drone delivery of ice packs used for treating heat exhaustion and sunstroke, as part of intensified preparedness efforts coinciding with the start of the stoning ritual on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative aligns with the healthcare system's commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment that enables pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort. It also reflects efforts to deliver world-class healthcare services in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. (ANI/WAM)

