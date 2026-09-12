Saudi Arabia condemns drone strike on East-West pipeline, holds off retaliation as Iraq sacks commander; opens probe

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 12 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has issued a strong condemnation following a drone attack on its strategic East-West Pipeline, originating from Iraq, which caused injuries and physical damage.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, the attack targeted pipeline infrastructure spanning the Riyadh and Madinah regions using several drones launched from Iraqi territory. Repairs and recovery operations are currently underway.

Advertisement

Despite the strike, Riyadh announced it will hold off on immediate military retaliation following a direct intervention by Baghdad.

Advertisement

"The Kingdom clarifies that, following a request from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq to allow the brotherly Iraqi government the opportunity to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territories against the Kingdom and neighbouring countries, the Kingdom has chosen not to respond at this stage and to support the efforts of the Iraqi government," the Ministry stated.

However, the Saudi government emphasised that its restraint does not compromise its right to defend its national assets and border security moving forward.

Advertisement

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms that it reserves its right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, protect its facilities, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents," the statement added.

https://x.com/KSAmofaEN/status/2098534526352031782?s=20

Following Saudi Arabia's decision to pause retaliatory action, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of Iraq condemned the strikes and took immediate punitive measures, confirming that the drone launches originated from within Iraqi borders.

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ali Falih Al-Zaydi, ordered the immediate dismissal of the Maysan Operations Commander after confirming the strikes were launched from that province. He also launched an urgent investigation into the responsible parties.

"Iraq renews its affirmation that its territories and airspace will not be a launching point for aggression against any country, and that its policy is based on respect for the sovereignty of states," the Iraqi PMO said, adding that the government appreciates Riyadh's response to Baghdad's containment efforts and "will not tolerate any activity that exposes Iraq or its relations with brotherly and friendly countries to danger."

https://x.com/IraqiPMO/status/2098506868867895351

Regional bodies and neighbouring Arab states also voiced strong backing for Saudi Arabia while praising its measured approach.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called the attack an unacceptable threat to regional security. GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasised that the strikes were a "dangerous escalation" and urged Baghdad to take decisive action to prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad for future attacks.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the drone strikes as a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty of sisterly Saudi Arabia" and a breach of international law, reaffirming Amman's full solidarity with Riyadh's measures to defend its borders.

"Jordan condemns today the targeting that the East-West pipeline was subjected to in the regions of Riyadh and Medina Al-Munawwarah in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by several drones coming from Iraqi territories; a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of sisterly Saudi Arabia, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter," the Ministry said in a statement.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs similarly condemned the targeting of civilian economic infrastructure as a "dangerous escalation," while explicitly praising Saudi Arabia’s restraint to allow the Iraqi government time to act against the responsible groups.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that targeting civilian and economic facilities constitutes a condemnable act and a flagrant violation of international law, as well as a dangerous escalation that could undermine the security and stability of the region. In this context, the Ministry commends the responsible approach adopted by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the efforts of the Iraqi Government to prevent the use of its territory to launch attacks against the Kingdom and neighbouring States," the statement read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)