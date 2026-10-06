Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi strikes after Riyadh airport, Aramco refinery in Rabigh targeted

Sanaa [Yemen], October 6 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a series of missile and drone attacks targeting sites in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh, prompting a strong condemnation from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Monday said the rebel group carried out "three qualitative military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones".

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According to Saree, the first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. He claimed that the strike was "precise and direct" and "caused disruption of air traffic".

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The second operation, he said, targeted the Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

Saree claimed that the strike was "precise and direct", adding that it caused "a fire breaking out at the targeted site".

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The Houthi spokesperson said the third operation targeted Abha Airport, Khamis Mushait Air Base, and the Aqifa camp in Asir, as well as "other critical sites in Najran and Jizan".

Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to Saudi attacks against Yemen.

"In response to the Saudi aggression against our country, which launched 60 airstrikes and missile attacks in the past 24 hours, targeting the capital Sana'a and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Hajjah, Sa'dah, and Ma'rib, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children," Saree said in the statement.

He further claimed that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the beginning of the escalation had reached 1,576.

The Houthi spokesperson also issued a warning to international airlines operating through Saudi airspace "with the exception of the sacred airspace over Mecca and Medina".

Following the attacks, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation of the continued Houthi attacks against civilian, economic and other targets in the Kingdom.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities in the Kingdom; its blatant and repeated attacks against the holiest sites on earth--Makkah and Madinah--the capital Riyadh, and the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif, and Yanbu; and its targeting of Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait," the Saudi ministry said in its statement.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia had continued efforts toward a political settlement in Yemen since the Houthi takeover of the country in 2014.

However, Saudi Arabia accused the Houthis of choosing continued military escalation instead.

"However, consistent with its rejection of peace, the terrorist Houthi militia has instead chosen continued military escalation, dragging Yemen and the brotherly Yemeni people into further humanitarian and economic suffering to serve and advance external agendas," the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia also reaffirmed what it described as its right to defend its territory and citizens.

"The Kingdom reaffirms its inherent right to defend its territory, resources, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to take all necessary measures to protect its security in accordance with international law," the statement said.

The Saudi ministry further reiterated its political and military support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government, saying this was aimed at ending the Houthi takeover and restoring state institutions. (ANI)

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