Saudi Arabia condemns terror plots targeting Morocco, reaffirms solidarity

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 7 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist plots recently targeted against Morocco and reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the nation.

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In an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom denounced the plots, which were intended to undermine public order and threaten the safety of individuals and property in the brotherly nation.

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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strongest denunciation of the terrorist plots that targeted undermining public order and the security of persons and property in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco," the statement read.

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The Ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's unwavering solidarity with the Moroccan government and its people. The Kingdom emphasised its absolute opposition to all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as any efforts intended to undermine the security and stability of Morocco.

"The Kingdom affirms its solidarity with Morocco--both its government and its people--and its total rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as any attempts to destabilise the security and stability of Morocco and its brotherly people," it added.

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Furthermore, the Ministry praised the efficiency and professionalism of the Moroccan security services in their rapid response to these threats.

"The Kingdom commends the efforts and efficiency of the Moroccan security services in protecting security and quickly thwarting these cowardly terrorist plots, wishing continued security, stability, and prosperity for Morocco and its brotherly people," the statement read.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات للمخططات الإرهابية التي كانت تستهدف المساس بالنظام العام وأمن الأشخاص والممتلكات في المملكة المغربية الشقيقة. pic.twitter.com/5K7oACYted — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) July 7, 2026

Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the terrorist plots recently thwarted by Moroccan security forces, affirming its "complete solidarity" with the nation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs of the UAE released an official statement from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in which he strongly denounced the plans, which were designed to seriously undermine public order and threaten the safety of individuals and property.

The UAE foreign ministry statement read, "His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plots that were thwarted in the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco."

Morocco on Monday said that it arrested 10 members of a cell linked to the ISIL affiliate in Sahel Province (ISSP), foiling a planned attack, according to Al Jazeera.

According to the statement, these plots involved logistical coordination with a branch of the "Daesh" terrorist organisation operating in the Sahel region.

Citing the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations, Morocco's chief agency responsible for counterterrorism operations, Al Jazeera reported that raids across several Moroccan cities had found bladed weapons, military-style clothing, bomb-making instructions, digital material and chemicals and a car suspected to have been modified to be used for bombing or ramming attacks. The Bureau also stated that the suspects were seized subsequently.

Additionally, a warehouse used by the cell held butane gas cylinders and pressure cookers filled with nails and electrically wired, Al Jazeera reported.

It added that the police reflected on the group's plans, stating that they were in "an advanced stage of preparation". (ANI)

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