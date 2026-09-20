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Home / World / Saudi Arabia confirms Yemen’s Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with ballistic missile

Saudi Arabia confirms Yemen’s Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with ballistic missile

The Houthis earlier claimed, without providing evidence, that they had targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh and facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Yanbu, causing 'massive fires'

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Cairo, Updated At : 09:04 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage depot at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. Reuters photo
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Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed that Yemen’s Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first targeting of Riyadh since the escalation in fighting with the Tehran-backed rebels that has opened a new front in the Iran war.

The statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis came long after the dawn attempt, which the coalition said was intercepted. Some residents in Riyadh heard an explosion.

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Later, some saw a plume of smoke near the airport. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

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The statement also said the Houthis tried to attack civilian infrastructure in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, where a key Saudi pipeline ends, and in Taif, Baysh and Farasan but they were thwarted, giving no further details.

The Houthis earlier claimed, without providing evidence, that they had targeted “sensitive sites” in Riyadh and facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Yanbu, causing “massive fires”.

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Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, did not respond to a request for comment.

The growing conflict near another important global shipping corridor has brought new pressures for markets.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed they attacked with cruise and ballistic missiles as well as drones.

He said Saudi Arabia had attempted to target the rebel-held city of Sanaa in neighbouring Yemen, without giving details. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claims.

Recent days have seen one escalation after another. On Thursday, the first civilian casualty was reported as the Saudi civil defence said debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia.

And on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia said the Houthis had tried to attack Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, with a drone that it said was intercepted, calling the security of the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad a “red line”. The Houthis fiercely denied the accusation.

The United States, a close Saudi ally, has signalled it has no current fight with the Houthis. Regional officials have told The Associated Press that Saudi Arabia is running low on missile interceptors and instead has asked France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt for air defence support.

Meanwhile, fighting has surged inside Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government.

The rebels raced down the country’s Red Sea coast over a week ago, seizing the key port city of Mokha and islands on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

That has improved their surveillance of passing ships, though the Houthis have said they are only targeting Saudi ones.

The fighting in Yemen also marks a return to a devastating civil war after four years of relative calm.

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