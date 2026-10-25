Saudi Arabia: Falling debris from intercepted Houthi missiles injures two in Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): Falling shrapnel from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles injured a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident on Sunday while inflicting damage on residential buildings and vehicles across the Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah governorates.

The Saudi Directorate General of Civil Defence confirmed that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site after air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the incoming fire.

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In a post on X, the authorities stated that the barrage resulted in "the injury of a citizen and a resident of Asian nationality, as well as material damage to (3) residential buildings and (7) vehicles," according to an official statement issued by the Civil Defence spokesperson.

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First responders secured the impacted areas to treat the wounded and assess the structural damage. Officials added that "the standard procedures for such cases were implemented" to ensure public safety in the affected regions.

#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط شظايا نتيجة اعتراض صاروخين باليستيين أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية في محافظتي خميس مشيط وأحد رفيدة نتج عنه إصابتان وأضرار مادية في (3) مبانٍ سكنية و(7) مركبات. https://t.co/NdgUduF1kQ — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 25, 2026

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition on Sunday claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

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In a post on X on Sunday, Colonel Turki bin Saleh al-Maliki, spokesperson for the coalition, said, "Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh."

In an earlier post on Sunday, the coalition said, "Interception and destruction of a drone in the Riyadh region."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence said that the danger had passed in Riyadh City.

In a post on X on Sunday, Saudi Civil Defence said, "Alert: The danger has passed in Riyadh City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (911)."

The General Directorate of Civil Defence urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels for the protection of public safety.

Meanwhile, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday.

The advisory came in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.

In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals.

"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.

This update came as Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia.

According to statements made by Saree, multiple locations, including sites in Riyadh, Yanbu, Dammam, and Rabigh, were targeted.

It renewed a warning to airlines, workers, and travellers not to use Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, calling it a "military target".In view of the situation, the US has updated its travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, highlighting an increased threat of potential armed attacks by "Iranian-supported Houthi forces" in the region.

While the formal advisory level remains at "Reconsider Travel" (Level 3) with no changes to risk indicators, the updated advisory issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in the UAE explicitly warns of heightened security risks and regional escalation.

On Saturday, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah also issued a detailed advisory to support Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by cancellations.

The consulate stated that it is actively extending assistance through its round-the-clock control rooms operational in Jeddah and Makkah. Supported by local Indian community associations and volunteers, the mission is facilitating food, essential medicines, and immediate relief wherever required.

Consular officials confirmed ongoing coordination with Saudi government authorities, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to resolve challenges regarding visa validity extensions and delayed departures.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were actively coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country. (ANI)

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