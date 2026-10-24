DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert over "hostile aerial threat" in Mecca; later claims "danger has passed"

Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert over "hostile aerial threat" in Mecca; later claims "danger has passed"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 24 (ANI): Saudi authorities on Saturday issued an emergency alert warning of a “hostile aerial threat” in the city of Mecca, with the danger later reported to have passed.

The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning in Mecca Province to alert residents of a potential danger.

Advertisement

In a post on X, it said, "A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca Province to alert of a potential danger."

Advertisement

In another post on X, it said later, " Alert: The danger has passed in Mecca Province."

Saudi authorities also issued alerts for Jeddah, Yanbu and Taif governorates, subsequently confirming that the danger had passed in these areas.

Advertisement

In its alerts, the Saudi Civil Defense urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. Authorities also advised people to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson said, “Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the cities of Taif and Yanbu.”

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition spokesperson announced that air defences had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

In a post on X, the coalition said, “Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh."

Meanwhile, fierce clashes have resumed between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels on the eastern front around Taiz, Al Jazeera reported, citing its colleagues at Al Jazeera. Heavy and medium weapons have been used alongside artillery shelling and air strikes.

In Lahj province in southern Yemen, the Houthis reportedly launched an "attack" on al-Maqatra castle, a military source told Al Jazeera. The source said the attack began at around 2 am local time on Saturday, following Houthi rebels' military movements and preparations since Friday evening.

The source added that the Houthis had flown a reconnaissance drone over the castle on Thursday evening, prompting government forces stationed there to attempt to shoot it down before the "attack" began.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms claimed to have documented 21 “crimes and violations” allegedly committed by the Houthis in Taiz Governorate over a 24-hour period, according to Yemen's government news agency, Saba.

The NGO said the alleged violations included approximately 213 “projectiles” fired at residential areas, along with killings and injuries from shelling and sniper fire, kidnappings, detentions at unknown locations, raids and looting of homes, and attacks on residential neighbourhoods and public roads.

Houthi-affiliated media also reported renewed air strikes in Yemen's Saada governorate, targeting the al-Salem district and the districts of Ketaf and al-Baqa, Al Jazeera reported.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, with attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were actively coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India over the past week, while more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims had also travelled home on available flights.

He added that Indian diplomatic missions were discussing arrangements to facilitate the return of other pilgrims at the earliest and were assisting community volunteers. The Embassy and Consulate are also operating 24-hour control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah and issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed about the situation.

The MEA had earlier condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on October 21.

According to the ministry, one Indian national was killed, and two others were injured in the Dammam airport incident, while another Indian citizen sustained injuries in the Shaybah oil field attack.

India has called for an immediate cessation of attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure and expressed hope for an early return of peace and normalcy in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts