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Home / World / Saudi Arabia overturns Sri Lankan worker’s death sentence over Facebook comment

Saudi Arabia overturns Sri Lankan worker’s death sentence over Facebook comment

Sri Lanka says Supreme Court ruling follows sustained diplomatic and legal efforts; 27-year-old was convicted of blasphemy over a social media comment

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Colombo, Updated At : 05:16 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence imposed on a Sri Lankan migrant worker over a comment he made on Facebook, Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday. Image credit/iStock
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Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence imposed on a Sri Lankan migrant worker over a comment he made on Facebook, Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Anojan Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad over his comment.

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Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra confirmed in a Facebook post that the verdict had been overturned.

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Hemachandra said, in a “major relief”, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday set aside the death sentence imposed on Sivarasa.

He said this verdict was due to sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the government of Sri Lanka.

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The minister appreciated the Saudi Arabia government, the Sri Lankan ambassador, the secretary and officials of the Foreign Ministry, chairman and members of Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau and the legal teams of both countries for their dedicated efforts.

Welcoming the decision, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said his government will continue to extend all necessary support to Sivarasa and his family as the remaining legal processes conclude.

“This brings immense relief to Anojan, his family, and all Sri Lankans who have followed his case with deep concern. It reflects the value of patient diplomacy, respect for the legal processes of a friendly nation, and the tireless work of those who stood by a Sri Lankan citizen abroad,” he said in a post on X.

Appreciating the Saudi Arabian government, Dissanayake thanked the diplomats, civil servants and legal teams of both countries for their dedicated efforts in the case.

“My Government will continue to extend all necessary support to Anojan and his family as the remaining legal processes conclude. No Sri Lankan who leaves our shores in search of a livelihood should ever feel that they stand alone,” he added.

The migrant worker was initially sentenced to five years in prison as well as a fine of three million Saudi riyals by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court over a comment he made on Facebook during an argument.

Although he promptly deleted the comment and posted an apology video, a screenshot of it was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi officials, leading to his arrest in July.

The case sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka, initiating frantic diplomatic efforts to seek clemency.

Previously, Sri Lankan migrant worker Rizana Nafeek, who was sentenced to death, was executed despite efforts to secure clemency, Daily Mirror newspaper said.

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