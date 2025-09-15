Saudi Arabia: Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal attends launch event, witnesses partnership connecting health and financial empowerment

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 15 (ANI): Sahm Capital Financial Company, a leading fintech-driven financial company in Saudi Arabia, announced a landmark strategic partnership with Walking Challenge Entertainment Company, a leading lifestyle app designed to motivate healthier living.

The partnership was unveiled during an exclusive launch event held at Sahm Capital's headquarters, graced by the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Walking Challenge Entertainment Company. Senior executives from both organisations attended the ceremony, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

As part of the partnership, the two companies will launch the flagship initiative "Your Steps to Investment", enabling Walking Challenge users to convert their daily steps into wealth by redeeming rewards as cash vouchers through the Sahm App. This first-of-its-kind integration connects health with financial empowerment, encouraging active lifestyles while cultivating smart investment habits.

As part of the collaboration, Sahm Capital will also sponsor 13 Walking Challenge activities, including the much-anticipated National Day Walking Challenge, further embedding this partnership within the Kingdom's cultural and social fabric.

Yasser Bajsir, Board Member and Financial Advisor at Walking Challenge, said, "Walking Challenge has always been about inspiring individuals to take small steps that lead to big change. With Sahm Capital, those steps can now be transformed into financial empowerment, which reflects our shared commitment to the goals of Vision 2030."

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital added, "This partnership represents the perfect harmony between health and wealth. By combining Walking Challenge's ability to inspire activity with Sahm's mission to empower investment, we are creating new opportunities for people to live better and invest in their future."

This partnership reflects both companies' dedication to supporting the Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, which not only aims to enhance well-being and encourage active lifestyles but also emphasises financial empowerment and expanding economic participation across Saudi Arabia.

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services.

Walking Challenge Entertainment Company specialises in organising large-scale community wellness and entertainment events across Saudi Arabia. The company is dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and building stronger communities through innovative programming and engaging experiences. (ANI)

