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Home / World / Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Airport announces resumption of operations at T1, T2 following closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Airport announces resumption of operations at T1, T2 following closure after Houthi attacks

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday.

The advisory comes in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.

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In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals.

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"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.

Urging travellers to confirm their flight details before arriving, the airport added, "We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance with the instructions."

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Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia.

According to statements made by Saree, multiple locations, including sites in Riyadh, Yanbu, Dammam, and Rabigh, were targeted.

"We targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and Aramco Company in Yanbu," the Houthi military spokesperson said.

He further claimed attacks on energy infrastructure in the kingdom, stating, "We targeted Rabigh Refinery and the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia."

Saree added that additional aviation and military facilities were also targeted.

"We targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran Airport, and Khamis Mushait Airbase," he stated.

It renewed a warning to airlines, workers, and travellers not to use Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, calling it a "military target".

Air India and Air India Express have announced the suspension of their flight operations to key destinations in Saudi Arabia due to the evolving security situation in the region, offering affected passengers complimentary rebooking options or full refunds.

According to the official advisory, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended through November 7, while services connecting to Jeddah will be suspended through October 31. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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