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Home / World / Saudi Arabia running low on interceptor missiles to counter further Houthi strikes, reports WSJ

Saudi Arabia running low on interceptor missiles to counter further Houthi strikes, reports WSJ

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ANI
Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 12 (ANI): Saudi Arabia is running low on interceptor missiles needed to defend against further Houthi strikes, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing Saudi officials, as intensifying attacks by the Yemeni rebel groups have led to the death of 13 people following strikes on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday.

According to the WSJ, the escalating attacks have transformed parts of the Saudi capital, located more than 500 miles from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, into a potential battle zone.

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Debris from an intercepted ballistic missile has also hit a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex on Thursday.

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On Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree reiterated the group's warning to international airlines, businesses and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, claiming they were unsafe.

"We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travelers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina," Saree said in a statement on Telegram.

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The reported shortage of interceptor missiles comes amid a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 that resulted in multiple fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

The death toll from the airport attack has risen to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

In an update on X, the Embassy said its officials had visited hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack were admitted. Three injured Indians remain in intensive care but are stable, two others are being treated in regular wards, while the remaining injured Indian nationals have been discharged.

Earlier, the Embassy had confirmed the death of the Indian national and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of assistance in repatriating the mortal remains.

"Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a statement issued on October 11, said the attack on King Khalid International Airport on October 10 had resulted in 12 fatalities, including four Saudi citizens and residents of several nationalities, and left 309 others injured.

According to GACA, the fatalities included two Bangladeshi nationals and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

The latest incident follows earlier attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.

Following the October 10 attack, airport operations were temporarily suspended while authorities assessed the damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies.

The reported strain on Saudi Arabia's missile-defence capabilities, alongside the Houthis' continued threats against airports, has heightened concerns over the security of civilian infrastructure and air travel in the region amid a border conflict in West Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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