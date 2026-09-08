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Home / World / Saudi Arabia says energy facilities in the south attacked by Houthis

Saudi Arabia says energy facilities in the south attacked by Houthis

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 8 (ANI): Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry stated that multiple energy facilities and installations located within the southern province of the kingdom came under attack on Tuesday morning, leading to reported injuries.

A formal statement released on X detailed that the hostile incidents triggered fires across various locations and caused a brief suspension of select operations, while official emergency teams rushed to ensure personnel safety, protect infrastructure, and restore normal workflow continuity.

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The ministry further noted that comprehensive evaluations of the structural damage are currently underway, adding that all individuals who sustained injuries are receiving proper medical care.

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These strikes formed part of an assault by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement that left at least 73 individuals injured, prompting the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen to announce on Tuesday a firm response to the latest outbreak of hostilities.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting its vessels in the Red Sea.

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Characterising the escalation as dangerous, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen stated on Tuesday that the insurgent faction deliberately targeted civilian and economic entities in the world's largest oil exporter and de facto OPEC leader.

Colonel Turki al-Malki emphasised in a formal statement published on X, "The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confront its hostile approach." The official briefing added that the coordinated Houthi operations struck targets situated within the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran.

Furthermore, a report published on Monday by the Financial Times indicated that Aramco's Jazan oil facilities were hit in new strikes, with damage assessments currently in progress. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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