Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Pakistan

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia will invest $1 billion in Pakistan to support its ailing economy, the Gulf Kingdom's Foreign Minister told his Pakistani counterpart on Thursday. PTI

Taliban deny recovery of Qaida chief’s body

Kabul: After the US killed Al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone airstrike in Kabul last month, the Taliban announced on Thursday that they have not recovered Ayman al-Zawahiri's body. Afghanistan's outlawed outfit Taliban said it was still conducting investigations, reported the country's local media outlet.