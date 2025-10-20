Saudi Arabia welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, appreciates mediation efforts from Qatar, Turkiye

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 20 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Sunday (local time) welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan following recent episodes of intense border clashes between the two nations, while commending the mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye that facilitated the breakthrough during talks in Doha.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom expressed its support for the agreement, which includes the implementation of an immediate ceasefire and the development of mechanisms to ensure long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring countries.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the signing by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan of an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries, during the round of negotiations held in Doha," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its backing for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and security and reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance stability and prosperity for what it called the "brotherly peoples" of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"The Kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security that achieves stability and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan," the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry further expressed hope that the agreement would lead to a lasting de-escalation along the shared border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, an area that has witnessed recurring tensions and cross-border incidents in recent months.

"The Kingdom hopes that this positive step will lead to an end to tensions on the border between the two countries," the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Qatar announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following intense border clashes, with plans for follow-up talks to ensure its "sustainability".

The announcement came in a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha.

According to the statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, both sides also committed to holding follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the durability and implementation of the ceasefire and to foster long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring nations.

"A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the statement said.

"The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries," it further added.

The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, killing 17, including three Afghan cricketers.

According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the decision and stated that the next round of meetings is set to be hosted by Turkiye, where both parties will "look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism". (ANI)

