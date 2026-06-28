Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 28 (ANI): All 14 people onboard a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco perished after it crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) informed, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

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"The Ministry of Energy regrets to announce that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m," SPA said.

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As per the SPA, the accident resulted in the death of all 14 individuals on board, all of whom were Saudi nationals.

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The relevant authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

SPA noted that the country's Energy Ministry extended condolences and sympathies to the families of those killed in the accident.

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This is a developing story. (ANI)

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